It’s no secret Kelly Clarkson is one of the most talented singers in the industry, and as it turns out, her net worth reflects just that.

What Is Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

The Voice coach is worth an impressive $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth,

Kelly has built her fortune in a number of ways. As mentioned, she has been a coach on The Voice since 2018, where she is reportedly making $14 million per season. In addition, Kelly is also the host of NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, and has been for four seasons since its debut in 2019.

Why is her salary so much? Well, the American Idol reboot aired that same year, and there was an alleged bidding war for which show would get her on the cast. The Voice won out, so producers offered her the third-largest salary ever for it.

How Did Kelly Clarkson Get Famous?

Kelly was the first winner of the American Idol series and has since gone on to put out eight studio albums. In addition, the mother of two has been on eight world tours, including her most recent — The Meaning of Life Tour — in 2019.

Kelly has also raked in a number of accolades to solidify her status (and pay rate) as a pop legend, including three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.

If that wasn’t enough, the songstress, talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, premiered in September 2019. “I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Kelly gushed at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed by NBC for an additional two years, which guarantees its fourth season and will run through 2023.

When Did Kelly Clarkson Get Divorced?

As impressive as Kelly’s career is, her personal life hit a bump in June 2020. The “Since You’ve Been Gone” artist filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage, Life & Style confirmed.

In July 2021, Kelly’s lawyer filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status, which would make her legally single.

“I have been attempting to reach a global settlement on this matter with [Brandon] since I filed for divorce in June 2020. [Brandon] and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life,” the songstress wrote in court docs obtained by Life & Style. “Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate marital status be granted.”

The former couple finalized their divorce on March 8, 2022, Life & Style confirmed.

What Happened At ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’?

A scathing report from Rolling Stone published on May 12, 2023, detailed alleged negative experiences that former staffers at The Kelly Clarkson Show faced while working there. The staffers claimed that they were underpaid and overworked, going as far to say that the environment was “traumatizing to their mental health.”

“I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry being like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’” one of the former employees who remained anonymous told the publication.

The singer and host has yet to address the claims as of publication, but the staffers did allege that Kelly was largely kept out of the loop on the behind-the-scenes realities thanks to producer Alex Duda.

“I think Alex Duda’s a monster,” one staffer said, claiming that the producer cursed at employees on stage. “I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.”

Meanwhile, NBCUniversal told Life & Style in a statement that they are “committed to a safe and respectful work environment” and are taking the complaints “very seriously.”

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate,” their statement continued. “The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”