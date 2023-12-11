Kelly Clarkson was just walking down the sidewalk in New York City when she accidentally photobombed a family performing a kickline in front of Radio City Music Hall.

Actor Mark Jordan Cohen was doing the iconic Rockettes dance number with relatives for a TikTok video when Kelly, 41, walked into the frame. She looked confused for a moment before realizing what was happening, looking at the dance action and back at the camera before slowly backing out.

Kelly was unrecognizable, wearing dark shades, a red knit cap, white down vest and a hoodie underneath while makeup free. However, Mark was close enough to determine it was the Grammy winner and rushed over to stop the video so he could get a chance to talk to her.

He shared the TikTok video on ​ December 9, writing above it, “When you stop to perform a kick line in front of Radio City and Kelly Clarkson is too stunned to speak.” Mark wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe @kellyclarkson just photobombed our silly family kickline,” and she responded back in the comments.

Kelly wrote, “I didn’t see what y’all were doing until it was too late ha! My bad.” Mark appeared stunned that she replied, telling her, “KELLY! We just wished we asked you to join us.”

Family members also responded under her comment. User Denise Tafuto told Kelly, “We were there for my daughter’s 16th birthday and we are huge fans. Thanks for adding to the Xmas magic. It made her day.”

One fan called Kelly a “national treasure,” while another wrote, “I mean how iconic is it that she didn’t want to walk through your video.” Another user shared a similar sentiment, adding, “You know the New York attitude hasn’t gotten to her yet because she backed up and let you finish,” while several others said they hoped the video would make it onto Kelly’s daytime talk show.

“She really be walking around NYC like she said,” one person pointed out. Kelly revealed in an “8 Questions Before 8 a.m.” segment for Today on September 21 about what her favorite thing was about New York after moving her talk show from Los Angeles for season ​5. “The most exciting thing — it’s going to sound silly — is the walking,” Kelly explained about life in the Big Apple, adding, “In L.A. you drive everywhere. In Texas, you drive everywhere.”

The cardio she gets from pounding the pavement has also been good for Kelly’s body. The “Love So Soft” singer has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation ever since moving to New York City and walking is a great way to burn calories without having to hit the gym.