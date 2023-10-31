Kelly Clarkson and Kyle Richards bonded when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the singer’s Halloween-themed daytime talk show on Tuesday, October 31, and revealed her home is haunted, much to the Grammy winner’s delight.

“Do you believe in supernatural stuff? Have you ever seen ghosts and stuff? I haven’t but I want to,” Kelly, 41, confessed to the Bravolebrity who then invited her to visit her Los Angeles area home. “Oh, come over to my house,” Kyle, 54, told Kelly admitting that she’s been in the presence of ghosts.

“Thank God they haven’t shown themselves cause I don’t know if I would be here right now,” the reality star continued while Kelly excitedly responded, “I would want to see it. I one hundred percent think it would be cool.”

Kyle went on to recount her experiences with the supernatural. “I’ve had some things happen. I’ve lost both my parents, and I had a lot of things happen especially after my mom passed away. Like lights going on when they weren’t even plugged in — really weird things — so I have no doubt I believe in that,” she explained about ghosts.

“My house that I live in now was built in 1882 and moved by a trolley in 1912 and I hear footsteps a lot. Everyone in my family has heard the footsteps,” the Hollywood native revealed about the 10,600-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, which has been featured on RHOBH.

Kyle discovered that a famous former owner also had the same experiences with a ghost in the house.

“Smokey Robinson used to own my home and I was at an Oscar party at this past Oscars and he said, ‘Oh, have you heard the footsteps yet?’ I did not need to hear that,” she revealed in a frightful voice, adding, “I wanted to believe I was imagining it, but the funny thing is I feel safe though.”

Kelly and Kyle dressed up for the Halloween episode as the “Stronger” songstress donned a slinky vampire costume featuring a form-fitting black dress that showed off her recent weight loss. The Kyle x Shahida entrepreneur wore a skin-tight catsuit and black ears to go as a cat, also flaunting her incredible figure.

Kyle’s body has never looked better, as she’s chalked it up to consistent workouts and giving up alcohol in July 2022. She fought off rumors she used the weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve her transformation in January and still had to school fans about it in June after posting a gym photo .Instagram followers accused her of using the medication in the comments, while Kyle responded, “I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don’t know me,” adding, “I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that.”