Khadijah Haqq – along with her twin sister Malika Haqq – is perhaps best known for being childhood besties with Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Khloé Kardashian. While the Calabasas-clan is made up of billionaires, does that extreme wealth equal riches for their friends?

What Is Khadijah Haqq’s Net Worth?

The actress-turned-reality-TV-personality is worth a reported $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While fans might recognize the identical twin from her days working at Dash – the Kardashian ladies’ former clothing boutique – she and sister Malika actually got their start in show business long before the Kardashian-Jenners came on the scene.

How Does Khadijah Haqq Make Money?

Khadijah began acting in her teens, picking up small roles in television series before landing her big break in the 2005 Disney film Sky High, in which she played Penny. Just two years later, after a series of supporting roles, her best friend’s family’s reality series premiered on E!.

Khad appeared in various episodes throughout the series’ 10-season run – and even showed up on Khloé’s spinoff series with ex-husband Lamar Odom, Khloé and Lamar – before she and Malika were granted their own reality spinoff, Dash Dolls.

The series premiered on September 20, 2015, on E! and featured the California-based twins along with a handful of other Dash employees as they managed the Hollywood boutique.

“It’s not your average boutique,” Khadijah said at the time. “It’s kind of like a tourist site, because the owners, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, are big celebrities. They have a huge fanbase. So we get a lot of tourists.”

The show ran for just one season with the finale airing on November 8, 2015. The Kardashians have since closed all Dash locations.

In addition to appearing on television, Khadijah has an impressive social media following, with more than 2 million fans on Instagram. This large influence allows her to make an income by partnering with brands to promote their products as well as receiving commissions through LTK. In recent years, Khadijah has also launched her own collabs with various brands, including Buttah Skin.

Is Khadijah Haqq Married?

In August 2023, Khadijah announced the end of her 13-year marriage to former football player Bobby McCray.

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition,” she shared via Instagram. “After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one other, it’s best we move forward separately.”

Khadijah added that she is “grateful” for her support system and is looking forward to beginning “the journey of co-parenting” the couple’s four children.

Does Khadijah Haqq Have Children?

She and her estranged husband share son Christian, daughters Celine and Kapri, and son Bobby III – whom her ex welcomed in a previous relationship.