She’s giving revenge body. Khloé Kardashian asked Instagram not to take down videos of herself in a sexy sheer bodysuit, while her nipples were seemingly exposed.

“By the way, these are not my nipples. These are nipple covers,” Khloé, 38, said in her Thursday, October 20 Instagram Stories. “So, everyone stay calm. Instagram don’t ban me. Carry on.”

The Good American founder shared the clips while on set for a photoshoot to promote Kourtney Kardashian’s vitamin and supplement gummy brand, Lemme. Khloé showed off her fresh glam and toned physique in the see-through diamond-studded bodysuit while waiting for Kourtney, 43, to arrive on set.

While KoKo looked phenomenal in the daring blue catsuit, she has recently admitted that she’d like to enhance a certain body part.

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done,” she told mom Kris Jenner during a Thursday, October 19, episode of the Kardashians. The infamous momager hopped on board with the idea and even suggested they get their breasts done together.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

“I’m wearing a latex top with like, a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time,” she said during a confessional. “I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage like my sisters have like this ample cleavage,” the reality star continued. “I don’t know. You just gotta see ’em without this top on. That’s for another show.”

In earlier episodes of the Kardashians season 2, some members of the family expressed their concern for Khloé’s recent weight loss. The Revenge Body host was dealing with her breakup with ex Tristan Thompson after he fathered his son Theo with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. The personal trainer became pregnant that March while Tristan was still in a relationship and engaged to Khloé. At the time the news broke, the NBA player and Khloé were expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian had a conversation with Khloé during the September episode, noting she was looking “very skinny” amid the paternity and cheating scandal. “I will say that Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you, because you’re really skinny,” the Skims founder explained.

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star laughed off the concern by noting the comment came from the “model” Kendall. Nonetheless, Kim continued to defend Khloé.

“I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine,’” Kim, 42, continued during their conversation “And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine.’”