Sibling rivalry? Khloé Kardashian seemed to get a little salty about how amazing sister Kim Kardashian looked in a tiny blue bikini in a series of Instagram photos she posted on March 22. Next to the four snapshots of the Skims founder showing off her incredible hourglass figure, Khloé snarkily wrote “Bitch,” in the comments.

Fans loved the sassy shade that the Good American founder showed over how Kim’s body is so close to total perfection and how she was okay with displaying a little jealousy. “She killed it right?!” one fan agreed with Khloé about how Kim’s bikini photos were beyond sexy.

Others thought the comment showed the bond between the siblings. “Only my sisters can call me bitch,” one person wrote under Khloé’s comment, while another added, “I LOVE THE SISSY CONNECTION.” Some fans reassured Khloe that she is equally stunning, with one telling her, “You look just as beautiful Khloé,” and another writing about her “bitch” comment,

“Says the gorgeous little sis. Sisters are slayin’!”

Kim captioned her photos, “Miami I miss u already!!” as she posed in a blue string bikini on a balcony overlooking the beach and ocean in a tiny triangle top and itty-bitty bottoms with string ties at the hips.

Khloé accompanied her big sis to Miami over the weekend so that she could promote her new Skims Swim line at a pop-up shop. The ladies arrived on March 19 and that evening, hit the town looking so fabulous. Kim kept with the swimwear theme by wearing a metallic bikini top with skin-tight matching pants. Khloé wowed in a blue minidress with sheer cutouts.

While Kim was away in Miami, her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, got a taste of hanging with her family … and it was far less exciting than he had expected. Several Instagram Stories showed that he was having a very tame Saturday night chill session with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick. Pete panned the camera to show Scott with his head back snoozing on the sofa, while a pal sitting next to him was also asleep.

The Saturday Night Live star swung the camera back to himself, revealing his jokingly annoyed facial expression at the end of the moment. “Boyz night was wild,” was written above both Stories. He must have been so happy to have Kim arrive back home after her quick trip to Miami!