Khloé Kardashian said that her daughter, True Thompson, has some harsh thoughts when it comes to her fear of whales.

The TV personality, 39, became overwhelmed when she learned she could see whales from her family’s private home during their trip to Mexico during the Thursday, September 28, episode of The Kardashians.

“I am really freaking out. He said they come close to the shore,” Khloé said. “I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it.”

After initially expressing her fears, Khloé became even more uneasy about the situation when she got a better view of a whale from her room.

“Why is this whale season? What are they doing? Mating? That’s sick. And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort,” Khloé told Kim Kardashian before the sisters spotted a whale in the ocean. “I saw it. I don’t want to see it. Oh, my God, that was actually terrible. It came out of the water. It jumped again.”

The mother of two – who also shares son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson – continued to question why the mammal was so close to the shore.

“What in the f—k are the chances that we are here during mating season or something? Off the coast of California, you didn’t hear about the couple that got swallowed up by the f—king whale and then spit back out because it was an accident?” she said. “This f—king thing is so big you don’t see it coming — there’s no ripples or warning. That’s weird.”

Khloé admitted her fear of whales was so bad that True, 5, has made comments about the situation. “My daughter bullies me. She draws me photos of whales just to f—k with me. She thinks it is so funny,” the TV personality stated. “Everyone turns into a f—king a–hole at some point. I am uncomfortable.”

It turns out True isn’t the only family member that was confused by Khloé’s intense feelings about the animal.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“I can’t quite figure out where Khloé got this fear of whales. The thought of a whale, the glance of a whale, the conversation of a whale,” Kris Jenner said in a confessional. “It had to have been somewhere in her childhood that I went really, really wrong somehow. I’m so sorry, Khloé.”

Despite her family’s feelings, Khloé explained that the whale wasn’t the only thing that made her uncomfortable about the situation.

“I don’t like deep open water. I don’t like dark water. I won’t go in a lake. I am not boujee about a lot of things [but] when it comes to water, I will be the boujee-iest motherf—ker you ever met. If I was lost at sea and on a raft and I saw the eye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “Have you ever read a Snapple tip at the top [of the bottle cap]? A blue whale’s heart is as big as a baby yellow school bus. I always get that Snapple fact. That’s weird. It’s not for me.”