A confident queen! Khloé Kardashian posed topless in a Good American photo shoot, for which she only covered up with a denim overcoat.

“Denim on Denim … my uniform,” the Kardashians star, 38, captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, November 29. In the sultry snapshot, Khloé leaned against a wall while teasing her bare abs and flashing underboob by wearing the jacket slightly open. She also wore a pair of ripped jeans to match the maxi coat and wore her hair down in long locks for the picture.

This wasn’t the first time the Hulu personality posed nude to promote her clothing brand. In January, KoKo shared a photo of herself via Instagram posing in only a pair of her company’s jeans, covering her chest with her hands.

Despite sharing a few bold photos of herself online, Khloé has opened up about the pressures that come with social media, and how that can impact her self-confidence. During season 1 of her family’s reality TV series, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted she would rather stay at home rather than deal with public scrutiny.

“Social media used to be fun and silly,” she said during an episode. “There was definitely always trolls [sic]. And now, everything is so critical. I think it’s gotten to the point where it’s literally safer to stay at home.”

While it’s disheartening to view the harsh comments about her body image, Khloé has clapped back at quite a few social media critics in the past, primarily when they accused her of undergoing plastic surgery.

“You guys just wanna believe anything bad,” she wrote in an Instagram comment in April responding to multiple trolls who alleged that she got butt implants.

One month later, the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum opened up about the negativity she receives in comparison to her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I get it so much more than the rest,” she said during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May. “Which is fine, I’ll take it, and I do think I can take it. But I don’t know the rhyme or reason. Sometimes, I think, is it just ‘cause I’m so open? And, like, I have no filter. I’ll tell people anything. And maybe they feel so invested that they can, I don’t know.”

As for how she lost weight and maintained her toned physique over the years, Khloé explained why she “love[s] working out.”

“I feel mentally better when I do,” the former E! personality added. “And I do notice that I might get a little bit more down or reclusive if I don’t work out, it’s strange. So, I think it’s just really healthy for me. … Muscle definition is, like, all I aspire to have.”