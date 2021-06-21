Drama alert! It looks like Khloé Kardashian isn’t too happy about Tana Mongeau‘s comments on boyfriend Tristan Thompson attending her birthday party.

“All I know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that Tristan Thompson was one of the first attendees. Like, babe, where’s True?” the popular YouTuber, 22, tweeted on Sunday, June 20, referring to Khloé, 36, and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson.

Courtesy of Tana Mongeau/Twitter

“Shut the f–k up. This screams attention-seeking at its finest because you know damn well that man [is going to] make headlines over anything pertaining to women. You’re a bird! Don’t speak on True either, weird ass hoe,” one user responded, to which the Good American founder “liked” the tweet.

Shortly after fans noticed Khloé’s reaction, others chimed in to seemingly take the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s side. “And this is how you get famous people not to f–k with you,” one person wrote. “Babe, do you think I give a f–k if he f–ks with me?” Tana replied.

This is hardly the first time the Las Vegas native has publicly commented on the Kardashian-Jenner family. In February, Tana shared a video on YouTube titled “THE TIME AN ATHLETE LEFT ME FOR A KARDASHIAN-JENNER: STORYTIME.” During the clip, the former MTV personality revealed she was talking to a famous athlete at the same time she was pursuing a relationship with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

Although the athlete asked her to go on vacation with him, Tana decided that she would rather be with Jake. The following day, she saw a headline about the mystery athlete taking another woman on vacation. The influencer claimed the woman was a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she didn’t specify who.

“I get it, it’s karma for being a dumb, dumb bitch,” Tana joked. “Don’t act like I wasn’t thinking about this athlete walking down the aisle.”

It didn’t take fans long to start speculating which member of the A-list family Tana was talking about. The majority of the guesses were Kendall Jenner because she’s been linked to the most professional athletes — i.e. Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and current boyfriend Devin Booker.