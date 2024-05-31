Khloe Kardashian Says Camel Toe Is Gone After Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian revealed that her camel toe is nowhere to be seen these days all thanks to her weight loss.

Khloé, 39, spent some time catching up with her younger sister Kylie Jenner in the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians. The sisters’ conversation about Kylie’s shoes led to them discussing micropenises.

“We’re not about to shame micros right now,” Kylie, 26, said.

Khloé replied, “Yeah, but nobody wants them. You just accept them.”

Kylie disagreed and said that was “true,” but that “some people like them.”

“Maybe if you have a micropuss,” Khloé responded with a laugh.

The mom of two was then seen talking to producers and admitted, “I think a micropuss would be fascinating. Doesn’t everyone want a smaller puss? I tend to have a larger puss. Like, when I’m fat, it gets fatter, because when I was fat, I had Camille.”

Khloé had nicknamed her camel toe “Camille” in the past and it was sometimes discussed on the famous family’s reality shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

Khloé continued, “Now that I’ve been skinnier, Camille disappeared.”

Hulu

In The Kardashians season 3, Khloé revealed the reason she named her camel toe. Early in the episode, Khloé had a conversation with her sisters Kylie and Kourtney Kardashian about their insecurities. Khloé said that she used to have the “most” confidence, but she “accumulated” her insecurities from other people.

“I was chubby and in a skintight bodycon dress. You couldn’t tell me otherwise,” the reality star said in the July 20, 2023, episode.

She continued to expand on the topic and told producers, “I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV. I didn’t look like my sisters so therefore, it’s not good enough. When I started changing my look … you get better makeup, you do fillers, whatever. I had a nose job, and there’s still people constantly bullying you. So, which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me now. You have to do things for yourself.”

In a post-credits scene, Khloé was seen talking about her insecurities again and brought up Camille.

“So, when I was chubbier, so was my little Camille. It’s not just me,” the Good American founder told producers. “Everyone has their camel toe moments. I’m not, like, excited about this, but what are you going to do? So, I took my power back and I named her Camille the camel for the world to know ‘cause no one’s going to f–k with me and embarrass me about something I can’t f–king control.”