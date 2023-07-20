Khloé Kardashian has opened up about society influencing her insecurities, revealing who shamed her into getting a nose job — her mom, Kris Jenner.

During the July 20 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloé, 39, hung out with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian as Kylie, 25, did Kourt’s makeup. Kourtney, 44, struck up a conversation about “beauty standards in the world today,” which led the trio to discuss their own struggles with insecurities as a result of those standards.

“That’s how I accumulated [my insecurities], from other people. … I had the most confidence,” Khloé told her sisters. “I was chubby in a skintight bodycon dress. You couldn’t tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities.”

In a confessional, Khloé recalled that she was always treated differently because she didn’t look like her sisters. However, when she started to change her appearance through plastic surgery and fillers, people still judged her. Khloé then admitted to her sisters, “Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job.”

“Right, I definitely heard her talk about your nose,” Kourtney agreed, to which Khloé replied, “Yes, Mom talked about my nose all the time.”

Back in 2013, Khloé told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she first overheard momager Kris talking about her nose when she was only 9 years old.

“Words are the most powerful weapon; they can leave scars forever,” the Good American founder said. “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around 9 I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it. I’ve grown into my face but I’ve had makeup artists tell me, ‘You should get a nose job.’ I’m so happy that I never have…”

Khloé’s refusal to get a nose job eventually wore down, though. After several years of fan speculation, she finally admitted during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021 that she had the procedure done. Later, in an April 2022 tweet, Khloé revealed that she got the nose job a few weeks before her daughter, True Thompson, turned 1 year old in 2019.

“It honestly was so easy for me,” she wrote to a fan who shared that their own rhinoplasty recovery experience was difficult. “My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Khloé has been vocal in recent years about society’s expectations and judgments when it comes to her physical appearance. In April 2021, she showcased her body “unretouched and unfiltered” on Instagram days after she had a viral bikini photo removed online.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she wrote. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working to hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared – no matter who you are.”

Khloé went on to say that the “constant ridicule” she’s received has taken a toll on her mentally. However, she has come to realize that she doesn’t need to be perfect. At the same time, if she wants to add a filter or edit to her photos to boost her confidence, she will.

“My body, my image, and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice,” she wrote. “It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable anymore.”