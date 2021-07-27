Khloé Kardashian had the best response to someone who asked what “advice” she’d give her “past self” following her split from Tristan Thompson.

“I have so much advice to give to my past self, but [one] thing would be live for yourself,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, wrote via Twitter on Monday, July 26. “Try not to live up to [everyone] else’s expectations, especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure [and] probably won’t matter in the grand scheme.”

Life & Style confirmed on June 21 Khloé and Tristan, 30, had called it quits less than one year after reconciling. At the time, a source told Us Weekly their breakup happened a few weeks prior.

The pair share daughter True, who was born in 2018, and they were actively trying to have baby No. 2 via surrogate. The lows in their relationship included two public cheating scandals.

The reality TV star talked openly about their 2020 reconciliation during the KUWTK reunion, which was filmed in April before airing in June. She said they “became genuine, great friends” while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I,” KoKo said at the time, adding her trust in the NBA player went “day by day.”

“I can’t worry too much about everything else,” she continued. “I know the growth and all the work that he’s done. I know the help he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me. You can ask everyone — it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. But I don’t understand why someone would go through all that if they weren’t serious.”

It seems as though they may be done for good this time around. Khloé’s family “rallied around” her decision to “move on” from the Canadian athlete, an insider told In Touch at the time.

The Kardashian-Jenners “agree” that “it’s time to let Tristan go,” added the source. “As much as they love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit,” they have shown Khloé full support in her choice to end the relationship.