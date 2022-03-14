Changing things up? Kim Kardashian posted her first picture with boyfriend Pete Davidson on Friday, March 11, and fans couldn’t help but take to the comments section with more Photoshop accusations.

The SKIMS founder, 41, shared an Instagram carousel post captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!” which included two photos of her alongside boyfriend Pete, 28. In one image, the Saturday Night Live star laid across Kim while they both appeared to be puckering their lips at each other. While most fans shared positive words for the happy couple, a few of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s eagle-eyed followers noticed a major change between the Instagram photo and the one shared via Twitter.

Although it appears she’s since deleted the Twitter pictures, some social media users have shared the apparent photos alongside the ones that Kim posted on Instagram. “Kim posted this photo on Instagram and Twitter you see the difference?” one Instagram user reposted, noting that the patterned carpet from the Twitter photo had seemingly been changed to a solid color for Instagram.

“I didn’t even notice!!” one commenter replied. Another added, “The carpet 😂😂. I just noticed it.”

A third seemingly defended the reality star, writing, “Maybe she decided the carpet in picture 2 looked too cheesy. It is actually awful looking. Picture 1 much better.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another Kardashian family fan account shared the same two photos and wondered, “Did Kim change the carpet to match her Instagram feed ✨aesthetic✨.” One follower wrote back, adding, “Maybe the carpet gives away where they are? I.e. what hotel or home or what ever?”

Kim’s apparent Photoshop snafu came days after fans accused her sister Khloé Kardashian of altering a photo of herself alongside mom Kris Jenner and Martha Stewart. On March 2, the Good American founder, 37, posted a series of Instagram photos alongside the two female business moguls and her followers were quick to point out what appears to be discrepancies in the pictures.

“KHLOE WE LOVE YOU BUT THE BELLY IN LAST PIC LOOMS WEIRD???” one person wrote. Another added, “Pretty, but so Photoshopped.”

Of course, these aren’t the only examples of the Kardashian-Jenner family being called out for their apparent use of editing apps. Over the years, they’ve spoken out about the ongoing backlash from fans about their social media posts.

“I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness,” Khloé, for one, wrote on Instagram after her unedited bikini photo made its rounds online in April 2021. “It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.”