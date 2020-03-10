Forget Barbie dolls! Instagram filters are way more fun … at least Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, seems to think so. On Monday, March 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and her 2-year-old hopped on Kim’s Story to test out three fun displays.

First up, an orange cat on your head. We know what you might be thinking: “That sounds terrifying.” However, Chi Chi really seemed to enjoy it. “A kitty!” she exclaimed before bursting into a fit of giggles. Unsurprisingly, Chicago was also a huge fan of the second filter which turned her into a fashionable lady wearing a headscarf, gold hoop earrings and lipstick.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Are you allowed to wear lipstick?” Kim chimed in. “Yes,” Chicago answered very matter-of-factly. Turns out, she’s definitely not, but we respect her confidence. Last but not least, Chicago turned into an adorable, pink dragon. “Are you a nice dragon?” the KKW Beauty mogul asked. “Yes,” Chicago replied. (We’re starting to notice a pattern with her responses.)

Even without cutesy filters, Chicago is truly the most precious, well-behaved kiddo ever. However, after her little brother, Psalm West, was born in May 2019, she had a hard time coming to terms with not being the baby anymore. “Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“There were some jealousy issues to begin with — she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well,” the insider assured. Since then, things in the Kardashian West household are better than ever. “I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight in September.

How sweet! Here’s hoping the next time Kim and Chi Chi play with filters they’re joined by the rest of the kids.

