Her side of the story. Kim Kardashian has spoken out following the controversy surrounding her “get your f–king ass up and work” comment.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context,” the reality star, 41, said during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, March 28. “And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And I … my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

She went on to explain that her meaning was, “having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there.” The SKIMS founder went on to say, that people are able to become successful “if you put in a lot of hard work.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Addressing the comment head-on, Kim said, “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

During an interview with Variety earlier this month — ahead of the April 14 premiere of their show The Kardashians on Hulu — Kim offered “advice for women in business.” She said, “Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash on social media with people claiming that the mother of four was showing her privilege with the comments. Others poked fun at the comment, and 2022 Oscars host Regina Hall even made a joke about it during the awards show on Sunday, March 27.

The actress, 51, approached fellow star Dame Judi Dench in the crowd during a bit in which she and cohost Wanda Sykes handed out “consolation prizes” to those who didn’t win. After the Belfast star lost Best Supporting Actress to West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, Regina told her: “We have an inspirational quote for you. This is a quote from Kim Kardashian, ‘Work harder.’ That’s what we need you to do.”

Wanda chimed in, saying, “You gotta move that ass,” which received laughs from the crowd, including Dench.