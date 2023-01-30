Celebrities, they’re just like us! Kim Kardashian was trolled by fans after seemingly snagging her Instagram caption right from Google.

“When life gets blurry … adjust your focus,” the reality star, 42, captioned a series of selfies on Sunday, January 29. The first showed Kim smiling in the blurry photo, the second had her posing for a mirror selfie.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Fan accounts were quick to claim that Kim Googled “captions for blurry photos” before posting the snaps as her caption came up as the second suggestion brought by that particular search.

“Kim is better than Googling her captions,” Barstool Sports’ podcast “Chicks in the Office” wrote in a now-viral social media post, poking fun at Kim’s apparent snafu.

“Every now and then I’m reminded she’s a mom in her 30s,” one fan wrote back. Another added, “Kim is just like us!”

A third commented, “This was my FIRST thought when I saw her caption.”

A few people joked that the Skims founder should “let” her eldest daughter, North West, “write them” from now on. “North must have done it while playing on her phone,” one person joked about the caption.

The Instagram pictures, in which Kim has a giant smile, come weeks after the businesswoman revealed that she’s “let loose a little bit” since entering her 40s.

“I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol,” the Kardashians star admitted while appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “The Goop Podcast” in December 2022, revealing that tequila and oat milk lattes are her drinks of choice. However, Kim doesn’t add caffeine into her day until her workout is over.

“At 7 o’clock on the dot I come in, I have a coffee,” she said on the show. “I don’t really have time to shower. I have to get right in to wake up the kids.”

Since maturing in the public eye, Kim has explained to fans what else changed in her life — including when it comes to sex. Amid her divorce from Kanye West, which was finalized in November 2022, the former E! personality shared intimate details about sex in her 40s while dating ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. The pair were together for nine months before calling it quits in August 2022. However, when they were together, things appeared to be hot and heavy.

“I’m not chasing anything, and that is the best feeling,” she told sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian during a June 2022 episode of the family’s Hulu show. “When I turned 40, everyone told me it was the ‘best sex of your life.’ … And, so far [wink].”