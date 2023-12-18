Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe a ‘Hypocrite’ for ‘Nastiest’ Habit

Kim Kardashian stirred the pot and called out her sister ​Khloé Kardashian for being a “hypocrite” after the Good American founder broke her own house rule.

It all started when ​Khloé, 39, shared a video via Instagram Stories of her son, Tatum Thompson, climbing on the sofa with sneakers on Sunday, December 17. The little one was trying to get his big sister True Thompson’s attention, but he caught his aunty Keek’s attention instead.

“WOW WOW WOW. WHAT A HYPOCRITE @khloekardashian is!!!! I WANT TO SEE IF ANYONE KNOWS WHY????” Kim, 43, wrote via Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of her younger sister’s video. The SKIMS founder then posted zoomed-in screenshots of Tatum’s shoes on the furniture, giving fans a clear answer to her rhetorical question.

Kim had fun teasing ​​Khloé and continued to taunt her by posting screenshots of a 2017 Buzzfeed article that called out the A-list family for putting their shoes on their couches while filming.

“Can’t ever remember @krisjenner teaching us this!! How did @khloekardashain learn this skill I wonder?!?! And how did she forget to pass it on????” Kim concluded her lengthy rant by admitting that she understands why a no-shoe policy is “important” and joked that ​Khloé needs to “do better.”

“OMG are you insane!” ​​Khloé wrote via Instagram Storied, adding, “These are brand new shoes lady! You’re sick.”

After making it clear that Tatum’s Nike’s were “brand f–king new,” the Revenge Body star was happy to know that Kim corrected bad habits. “I really feel like you finally understand the nastiest of this habit!! So I feel good about this,” ​​Khloé wrote.

Hours before the Hulu stars engaged in the light-hearted banter, Khloé shared a precious video of Tatum helping her clean the floors.

“We are never too young to start cleaning. My little man will know how to do it all,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the December 17 Instagram video.

​Khloé’s friends and fans gushed over the sweet moment in the comments section of the post. However, a few critics accused the mother-of-two of not cleaning her home on a daily basis.

“This is such a ​f–king joke. She doesn’t cook, clean, do laundry, or watch her kids most of the time thanks to Nannie’s. Good try,” an online user wrote.

Khloé’s fans quickly slammed the hate comments and rallied around their beloved reality star.

“A note for the haters. Just because someone has a staff or a ‘cleaner’ … doesn’t mean they don’t clean also… Khloe is clean and organized. Killing the mom game. Just accept it,” a fan commented.

A second person chimed in, “If y’all were og y’all know she loves to clean.”