TMI? Kim Kardashian revealed the one activity that makes her horny … and, no, it’s not what you might think.

“People don’t see that I cleaned out the playroom today. That makes me horny to literally cleaning out my f–king playroom. I’m insane,” the reality star, 41, shared during a clip from her upcoming Hulu show The Kardashians, which was shared during the family’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Wednesday, April 6.

The mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, continued, “Like, any mom will get that. If you have a clean playroom, you can sleep at night.”

Following the clip, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wondered what the family was able to do now that they were on a streaming platform rather than a cable network.

“I actually think it’s, like, stricter because it’s Disney,” Kim shared. “We can’t say the F-word. Because I was like, ‘Why do you keep bleeping my F-word it’s my favorite word?’ and they were like, ‘It’s Disney.'”

Kourtney Kardashian responded to her sister’s statement, saying, “What the f–k?” which elicited laughs from her family members and the crowd.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim spoke candidly about her ongoing romance with Pete Davidson, revealing that their Aladdin-themed Saturday Night Live sketch from October 2021 was the first time they ever kissed. In the skit, the duo smooched while riding on an apparent magic carpet.

“What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should,” host Jimmy asked the SKIMS founder. She revealed, “Actually, for Valentine’s Day he got me the rug and the whole outfit and the little genie lamp. So, I do own the rug.”

Before their appearance on the show, Jimmy told the crowd that they had to “carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here for you,” asking the rest of the family if his actions “make the other boyfriends look bad.” To which Kendall Jenner replied, “I didn’t know that happened until right now.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been doing tons of press ahead of their new show’s April 14 premiere. When it comes to talking about her relationship with Pete, Kim has no problem spilling all the tea.

“I mean, I am a relationship type of girl, for sure,” she explained to Robin Roberts during the family’s The Kardashians special, which also premiered on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”