A day in the life of a mogul’s staff. Kim Kardashian revealed that her office employees have a required dress code with specific color coordination that is similar to her house.

“I have uniforms,” the Kardashians star, 42, said in her Monday, December 26, appearance on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast. “Well, it’s not like, ‘Hey this is like your uniform.’ It’s just color palettes.”

Kim then noted that her staff can wear “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki.”

“I mean, we can stick with all neutrals and not a lot of color blocking,” the SKKN founder added. “Like, my house is so zen, and I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our lives so easy.’ And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes let’s do this.’”

Kim also joked that she should hold a “free dress day on their birthdays or something.”

Previously, the Hulu personality appeared on Vogue’s “Objects of Affection” series to provide a tour of her home, in which she described the interior decor as a relaxing theme and the inspiration behind it.

“Everything in my house is really minimal,” Kim said in the February 15 video. “I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet, and I want everything to feel calming.”

When it comes to her children’s rooms, however, the beauty mogul pointed out at the time that she gives them free rein. Kim shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“I have the playroom filled with clutter,” she said. “Bedrooms — one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It’s like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness.”

Two months after giving fans a glimpse inside her abode, Kim elaborated on her “monochromatic and minimalist” house theme during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, noting that the criticism she received from her youngsters was “getting harder.”

“But you have no other choice sometimes,” she added. “That’s why my house has to be really zen because life, as soon as I step outside, life outside of this house is not zen. … Like, North will say, ‘Your house is so ugly! It’s all plain, it’s all white!’ She thinks it really gets to me. I’m like, ‘It’s your house too!’”