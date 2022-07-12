Right to the point! Kim Kardashian shut down Khloé Kardashian asking if she and boyfriend Pete Davidson have a “foot fetish,” and her reaction was plain and simple.

“Do you guys have a foot fetish, too?” the Good American founder, 38, wrote, adding a wide-eyed emoji, via Instagram on Monday, July 11. The comment was in reference to a carousel of loved up photos of Kim, 41, and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28. Many of the pictures featured the Skims founder sitting down and resting her feet on the shirtless chest of the standup comedian.

“Nope!” Kim responded to quickly shut down any speculation about their preferences in the bedroom.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

KoKo’s comment came after she was asked about older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker’s love of feet during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in July.

“I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them, believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on,” Khloé admitted in reference to Kourtney, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, frequently posting social media photos that seem to highlight the Poosh founder’s feet.

Foot fetish or not, there’s no denying Kim and Pete have a strong physical connection. Their spark even started with a kiss during Saturday Night Live while the SKKN founder was hosting during an October 2021 episode.

“When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm,’” she said on “Not Skinny But Not Fat” during an April 2022 episode. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still like … a little zing, you know? It wasn’t anything, like, super-crazy feeling, I was just like, ‘Hmm.’”

At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum acknowledged that she hadn’t “kissed anyone else in 10 years” following her split from Kanye West. “Maybe I’m just being stupid, and it’s just nothing. And it’s just a stage kiss,” she reasoned before changing her tune a few days later. “I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action, how am I gonna … I just gotta get myself out there.”

The Selfish author revealed during season 1 of The Kardashians that she initially thought Pete would simply be a fun hookup. “I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,’” she explained. “I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.”