DMV diva! Kim Kardashian went to great lengths to make sure she had the most gorgeous driver’s license photo possible, bringing along her entire glam squad and lighting team to a California Department of Motor Vehicles branch.

The drama played out during the Thursday, June 29, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, where Kim’s hairdresser, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, came along with their tools of the trade to make sure she looked perfect for “the most important photo you’ll ever take.”

The DMV office staff stayed on late after business hours so that Kim, 42, could have the place to herself to primp and get as beautiful as she would for any commercial photoshoot.

“I really just want it to look good, like why not bring a light and a glam team?” Kim explained. “It’s definitely crazy, but I don’t care.”

The SKIMS founder‘s platinum blonde locks were styles in soft waves while she wore a black bodysuit with a mock turtleneck for her photo. Ariel added a purple-toned eyeshadow for a pop of color.

“This is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life,” Kim stated in a confessional as to why she went to such great lengths.

Chris agreed, telling producers, “Today we are with Kim and we’re getting her driving-license-picture-ready. It’s a big deal because you have to live with it for a long time.”

“Too many people live with driving licenses which are not cute, so we need to make sure it’s right,” the hair expert continued, adding, “No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back.”

Kim admitted she was “nervous” as she got ready to have her photo taken, advising an employee to “wait until I’m not smiling” because she wanted “no wrinkles” visible in the shot.

The SKKN founder also got final approval of her driver’s license picture, preferring the second photo over the first. “First is the worst, second is the best,” she said before joking, “That’s why I’m the second child,” in what could have been a playful dig at older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim isn’t the only member of her family to have a magazine-worthy driver’s license photo. Kylie Jenner shared her new California driver’s license shot with fans in a May 2022 Instagram post where she had fully glam makeup including a rosy lip, while long brunette locks cascaded over her right shoulder.