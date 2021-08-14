Getting real! Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann opened up about the diet and exercise routine that helps maintain her trim waist during an Instagram Q&A session on Friday, August 13.

“I run a few times a week,” the 43-year-old replied to a fan’s inquiry via her Instagram Stories. “Haven’t lately though! No pork, no beef, sometimes chicken, pasta, chocolate, veggies and wine.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

The Don’t Be Tardy alum has been open about how she has augmented her body in the past. “I’ve done my lips,” Kim previously revealed in an October 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines, initially, and now it’s the obvious reason. I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one [and] the same.”

“I just feel like you should try [everything],” she added about her history with plastic surgery. “Something will work for you, [but] won’t work for me”

Kim has been looking even slimmer over the last few years — and it seems she may have learned a thing or two from daughter Ariana Biermann‘s incredible 50-pound weight loss. “I wish I could give y’all some insane secret to get skinny overnight, but I can’t. That’s not what I did. I ran [three to five] miles a day with a waist trainer on in 90-degree weather,” the 19-year-old previously revealed on Instagram. “I went to the gym and worked out. I went into a caloric deficit. I did intermittent fasting. I counted my calories. I ate healthy. I stopped snacking. I didn’t drink soda anymore. … So, it is a process. It takes time. But believe in yourself. Do it for you. You got this s—t!”

The influencer added, “It was not easy. But it was the best thing I ever did for myself and my body. I’m so happy with myself. I’ve never felt so beautiful.”

Kim shares 10-year-old son KJ, 8-year-old son Kash and her two twins, 7-year-old son Kane and daughter Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann. Daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana are Kim’s children from two previous relationships.