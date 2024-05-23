Kris Jenner Addresses Scott Disick’s Weight Loss ​Amid Concern

Scott Disick debuted his weight loss transformation during The Kardashians season 5 premiere on Wednesday, May 22, and Kris Jenner was impressed by his new look. The family matriarch and ​her daughter Khloé Kardashian stopped by the New York native’s home for a check-in and were blown away by his healthier lifestyle.

“Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight! You look great!” Kris, 68, said while embracing Scott, 40, in her arms as they greeted each other.

Khloé, 39, raided the Talentless founder’s refrigerator and was thoroughly impressed by his food options and complimented the “healthy” products.

Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, has actively tried to see improvement in his health after he gained weight following a 2022 car crash. The entrepreneur opened up about the life-threatening accident that resulted in his Lamborghini flipping during season 4 of the hit Hulu series.

Which Celebrity Had the Most Inspiring Weight Loss Transformation?

During an October 2023 episode, Scott explained to the family how bad the crash was. The Flip It Like Disick alum was on his way to pick up Mason for a father-son movie date before his life flashed before his eyes.

“I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So, the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar,” Scott told Kris oncamera, adding that he ended up being strapped in his seat and “hanging” upside down.

Scott was accompanied by Khloé at a doctor’s appointment to discuss his weight gain. The businessman shared that his back had gotten “worse over time,” which restricted him from every form of exercise, including running. However, he was faced with getting in shape by the doctor who told Scott he was “on that cusp of possibly needing surgery.”

Getty

Two months after fans watched Scott’s health struggles on TV, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style that he was “back in shape.”

“Scott wasn’t happy about putting on the extra pounds, he hated it really,” the insider explained. “While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good.”

In March, a third insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kourtney, 45, and husband Travis Barker “don’t get why” Kris maintained a relationship with Scott. During that time, fans were concerned about Scott’s well-being after he looked frail when he was spotted having dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

“There’s widespread alarm that there may be something wrong with his health. The feeling is that he could do with some kindness and compassion from everyone, Kourtney included!” the insider said. “People are begging Kourtney to find out why Scott’s looking like a famine victim. He can’t go on like this!”