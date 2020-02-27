A timeless beauty! Kris Jenner sat down with Kourtney Kardashian and her lifestyle blog, Poosh.com, to reveal how she’s maintained her striking good looks over the years.

The craziest part? The mother of six, 64, has some seriously simple and affordable tricks up her designer sleeves. “Wash your face every night using a hot terry cloth washcloth. It acts as a natural exfoliant by loosening dead skin cells, opens up the pores and softens the skin, prepping it for your night treatments,” Kris began.

“Make sure you get a new toothbrush every three weeks to support dental health,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. “Your mouth is like the holy grail of your body, and it’s so important to take care of your teeth. Don’t forget to floss every night.” Yes, you read that correctly. A terry cloth washcloth and a new toothbrush every three weeks are all you need to glow like Kris Jenner. La Mer eye cream? Never heard of it!

Of course, Kourtney also made sure to share her own beauty hacks. After all, Poosh is her (gluten-free) bread and butter. “Double washing my body in the shower. I wash my body while conditioning my hair and then rinse it out and then wash my body again using a special body wash from my dermatologist,” Kourtney revealed.

“I also use face creams that I don’t love on my body as a moisturizer so I’m not being wasteful of the products,” she continued. “When I’m getting ready for a big night out, I apply these gel patches — which I always keep in the fridge — under my eyes for at least five minutes prior to putting on any makeup.”

LaserAway’s Dr. Will Kirby exclusively explained to Life & Style that certain products fare better in the cold — including masks and eye patches. “Recovery masks soothe the skin and keeping them stored in a chilled environment makes a lot of sense,” the L.A.-based dermatologist said. “See, masks kept at cold temperatures help with de-puffing swollen skin and relieving inflammation.”

Clearly, the Kar-Jenner women know what they’re doing!

