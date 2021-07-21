Addressing the hearsay! Kristin Cavallari took the time to speak out about some ongoing rumors involving her love life in a series of new videos, setting the record straight once and for all about her current relationship status.

“Let’s clear up some gossip bulls–t,” The Hills: New Beginnings alum, 34, captioned a clip shared via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 21. “I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation. Normally, I don’t comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” Kristin said in the video. “Some Instagram gossip page is saying that I’m involved in a love triangle, which is not true. I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kristin laughed off the speculation and confirmed that she is enjoying not being in a commitment at this time. “I’m not dating anybody. I haven’t dated anybody in a few months,” the Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness and Making it all Work author clarified. “These two guys that I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it.”

Kristin squashed claims that she ever dated either of the men while not mentioning any names. “I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them,” she continued, pointing out that it is very possible for a “grown woman” to be strictly platonic with a “grown man.”

“I’m single and loving it,” the MTV personality wrote in another follow-up clip.

Courtesy Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The Laguna Beach alum was last rumored to be in a romance with comedian Jeff Dye following her split from husband Jay Cutler after nearly seven years of marriage. Kristin and Jay, 38, got married in June 2013 and are parents of three kids: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. The pair announced their breakup in April 2020.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin shared in her joint statement at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

These days, it’s safe to say Kristin is more than content with her singlehood!