Getting some vitamin-sea! Kristin Cavallari is focused on living her best life amid her divorce from estranged husband Jay Cutler. The Very Cavallari star rocked a thong bikini in a new photo she shared from her sailboat adventure with friends.

“Pretending it’s Positano,” Kristin, 33, captioned her topless and booty-baring snap on Thursday, September 24, sending pulses racing in the comments section.

“Oh, she SINGLE single,” one social media user replied to her swimsuit post on Instagram. “Jay Cutler kicking himself [right now],” another quipped. “I can’t believe you have three babies, girl. I’m getting your cookbook!” a third fan added.

Courtesy Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Interestingly, Kristin and her ex, 37, visited Positano during their Italian honeymoon in 2013. The blonde beauty has recently been enjoying some time on Catalina Island, sharing another snap during “magic hour” one day ago.

Kristin broke her silence about her split from the former Chicago Bears athlete in a new interview published on September 23, revealing they had been struggling for a long time before they decided to proceed with their divorce.

“It didn’t happen overnight,” the Laguna Beach alum told People. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals.’ I was like, ‘If you guys only knew,'” the Uncommon James founder explained, noting the experience motivated her to start fresh with her life.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari Instagram

These days, Kristin has a new Nashville home which she moved into over the summer and she couldn’t be “prouder” of herself for letting go of the past.

“I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around,” she added.

Kristin and Jay share three kids together — sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. The exes tied the knot back in 2013, following their November 2011 engagement. They previously called off their first engagement that July.

“I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day,” Kristin said in her latest interview. “We have three kids together. He’s going to be in my life forever.”