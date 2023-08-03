Barbie may have taken over the world, but Kylie Jenner found a way to rule the universe. The Kardashians star released her own mini Bratz doll collection shortly after the famous Margot Robbie film hit theaters, and Kylie even made sure her daughter, Stormi Webster, got the chance to play with them!

Kylie, 25, shared photos and videos via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 2, that featured opened boxes of the toys. In one of her clips, Kylie wrote, “Had to get Storm all the minis @bratz,” across a video of Stormi wearing a red tulle dress while playing with some of the Bratz.

One day prior, the dolls hit shelves, and Kylie and the brand announced their collaboration.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Kylie said in a press release distributed on Tuesday, August 1. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”

The toy brand also gushed over their partnership with Kylie in an Instagram post. The account shared a video of animated Kylie x Bratz dolls strutting toward the camera, each wearing one of the makeup mogul’s past red carpet outfits such as her lilac gown from the 2019 Met Gala and her white wedding dress and matching baseball cap from the 2022 Met Gala.

“She’s here, Bratz Pack!” the brand captioned its Instagram post. “We’ve joined forces with icon @kyliejenner for a super stylin’ collab, starting with our Mini Bratz x @kyliejenner collectibles that have officially landed online and in stores at Walmart, Target, and Amazon! Collect all of Kylie’s BRATZIFIED looks and accessories in special Kylie branded mini trapezoid capsules! Each capsule comes with two figures— one bratzified mini Kylie figure and one mini accessory. There are 14 different collectibles to unbox!”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to the mini dolls, the collection is also selling accessories, such as pink and purple convertible cars and Kylie’s dog, Norman. The dolls, according to the collection’s official website, are being sold for a limited time with two mini toys per box, which costs $9.99 each.

Although Kylie’s newest product was well received by her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi and her cousins were living in a pink Barbie world earlier this month. Less than a month before Barbie hit theaters on July 21, Stormi tagged along with cousins True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Chicago West to the World of Barbie tour, thanks to aunties Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Inside the exhibit, the Kardashian kiddos got to enjoy various photo-ops, including a life-sized doll box, Barbie’s minibus, a ballpit, and the doll’s beach-themed lifestyle.

Aside from enjoying the ultimate ~toy story~ of a summer, Stormi recently made headlines for a brief feature in her dad Travis’ song “Thank God” from his newest album, Utopia. In addition to Stormi, Kylie shares son Aire with ex Travis Scott.

In one of the verses, Travis, 32, gives his daughter a shout-out by rapping, “Storm’s a minor, but you know she’s livin’ major,” and Stormi replies, “That’s right, Daddy.”