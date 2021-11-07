Speaking out. Pregnant Kylie Jenner shared a statement regarding the tragedy that occurred during boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld Festival, which left eight dead and at least 17 injured.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Jenner, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 7. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

Scott, 30, (real name: Jacques Berman Webster II) headlined his annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 5. The “Goosebumps” rapper took the stage at around 9:00 p.m., which is when the packed out crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña explained in a press conference that night. “We know that we had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and we had scores of individuals that were here in this event,” Peña said. “We transferred 17 patients to the hospital.”

Jenner, who is currently pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Scott, attended the show with her and Travis’ daughter, Stormi Webster, sister Kendall Jenner. The three were not harmed.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The morning after the tragic incident, the Kylie Cosmetics founder came under fire by fans who claimed she recorded and left videos from the concert on her Instagram Stories overnight, which allegedly depicted the scuffle. She defended herself further into her official statement.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” the Life of Kylie alum added.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Scott immediately shared his thoughts following the incident on Saturday, November 6. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the rapper wrote via Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

The Houston native went into further detail in a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday, mentioning he couldn’t have imagined the “severity of the situation.”

“I just want to send out prayers to all the ones that was lost last night,” the “Sicko Mode” artist said in a selfie video, visibly emotional. “We’re actually working right now how to identify the families so we can help the system through this tough time … We’ve been working closely with everyone to try to get to the bottom of this.”

Scott implored his followers to “contact the local authorities” if anyone has any information regarding the incident. He also emphasized he would “do everything I can to keep you guys updated.”