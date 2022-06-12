Natural Beauty! Kylie Jenner Poses for Rare Makeup-Free Photo

Natural beauty! Kylie Jenner posed for a rare makeup-free moment while enjoying the sunshine over the weekend.

The Kardashians star, 24, shared a video via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 11, of her sipping from a drinking

As a makeup mogul, Kylie rarely shows off her bare skin. Just four days prior, the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked beautiful in her blush and foundation as she took her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, to a beauty store.

“OK, very special day today because I’m taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” Kylie said in a video she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. In the adorable clip, the stunning mama picked out different makeup products with her 4-year-old.

Despite her love for makeup, the Hulu personality occasionally opts for an au naturel day. Over the past week, Kylie was enjoying a vacation with pals at Southern Utah’s picturesque Amangiri resort. From hiking to swimming, she enjoyed her time in the sun without makeup, for the most part. She even shared one separate picture via Instagram with one of her friends, in which she appeared fresh-faced.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Pretty brown eyes,” she captioned the post on June 4.

Since giving birth to her and Travis’ son on February 2, Kylie has been updating her Instagram followers with her postpartum weight loss journey.

On March 15, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got candid with her fans about managing post-pregnancy life.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard,” she admitted at the time. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter … I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet — and for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

Despite the difficult path, Kylie added a more encouraging note to her followers, saying, “you’ve got this,” after mentioning she was “feeling better” from working out.

Six weeks later, the reality TV star revealed in an Instagram Story video that she had lost 40 pounds.

“Just trying to be healthy and patient,” she wrote at the time alongside a clip of her walking on a treadmill. “Walking/pilates is my favorite combo.”

By May, Kylie didn’t hesitate to show off her toned abs and cinched waistline by wearing bikinis and form-fitting outfits on various occasions. During her Mother’s Day weekend vacay with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 31, the brunette beauty shared a photo of her wearing a bikini via Instagram, captioning the image, “Happy girl.”