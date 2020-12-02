Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Fitness Progress While Working Out in Her Home Gym: ‘We Did Good Today’

Get it, girl! Kylie Jenner showed off her fitness progress while working out in her state-of-the-art home gym. “We did good today,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story on Monday, December 1.

In the clip, Kylie, 23, wore a black sports bra with fun cut-outs and matching black leggings. Additionally, she threw on a waist trainer from the company Sweet Sweat. “This helps me,” the makeup mogul explained.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, in February 2018, Kylie has been on a mission to feel comfortable in her own skin. “I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast,” the almost-billionaire expressed in a July 2018 YouTube video with former BFF Jordyn Woods.

“But like, you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size — which bothers me — I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger,” Kylie continued. “I really want to gain my core back, I feel like I have fake abs right now, it’s just like genetics, but I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body … and just for my health. I want to do this and I want to feel good.”

Since then, the E! personality looks happier and healthier than ever. However, Kylie still has moments where she misses her body before pregnancy. “Those pre-baby abs just hit a little different,” the California native captioned two throwback photos of herself in August 2020. The snapshots were taken in 2016 — and definitely featured Kylie’s sculpted tummy.

Even so, the proud parent wouldn’t change a thing about her journey toward motherhood. “It was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy, and I would’ve done the same thing over again,” Kylie previously gushed. In fact, the Kylie Skin founder is 100 percent in favor of having more children!

“I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” she told beauty guru James Charles during an October YouTube collaboration. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen.”