Not everyone is a fan of Kylie Jenner‘s new full-sized Bratz doll collection. The lip kit mogul shared an Instagram video on Monday, August 21, of the first two designs that will be available to consumers and several Instagram followers criticized the doll’s darker skin color while another said the toy was “not a good look.”

Kylie, 26, wrote in the caption, “The girls are hereeee. To growing up with @bratz dolls to having my very own! Thank you bratz team!! ahhhh I’m obsessed.” The entrepreneur then noted that the dolls were “currently available for pre order” at bratz.com, Target.com and Amazon.com and will hit store shelves on October 1.

The dolls, which featured a skin tone darker than Kylie’s natural color, divided fans. “Wow this is not a good look in my opinion I think ppl should not support this at all but ok,” one fan wrote in the comments as another concurred, “I agree. these are setting up wrong standards.” Others were much more vocal, with one person writing in in all-caps, “YOU ARE NOT THAT DARK GIRL TF ARE YOU DOING JUST TRYING TO MUCH,” while another added, “Your not that dark so your bratz shouldn’t be that dark.”

Others loved Kylie’s Bratz dolls, with many saying they had already put in a preorder. “I love Bratz and Kylie is a real one, live and let live,” one fan cheered while another wrote, “There’s a lot of little girls who probably look up to Kylie. This design was made beautifully, in my opinion.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The new full-sized dolls feature one version of Kylie wearing her one-shouldered sheer black dress she wore to the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2022, complete with her elegant updo hairstyle. For an accessory, one of her Italian greyhounds came with the doll, as well as a shiny silver star.

The other doll was seen wearing a replica of the black patent leather Blumarine minidress with a rose applique and matching black boots which Kylie wore on a date night with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in October 2022. Just as in photos of the former couple leaving West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s, Kylie’s doll’s hair is long and flowing and the toy was given a bright red purse as an accessory.

Kylie teamed up with Bratz for their first-ever celebrity doll collaboration, which was released on August 1. The six dolls were mini-versions and also featured some of The Kardashians star’s most iconic outfits, including her 2019 Met Gala lilac Versace dress and matching purple wig, as well as her controversial 2022 Met Gala “bridal” look by late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh.

“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration. Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago – from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” Bratz Creative Director, Jasmin Larian, said in a statement at the time.

She added, “Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”