Kylie Jenner Got All of Her Hair ‘Cut Off’ After Asking for a Trim and It Looks Amazing

In with the new! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 13, to show off her new shorter haircut, and it looks amazing.

“@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” she wrote on the video, in which she showed off her bob. TBH, the girl can rock anything.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Hair isn’t the only change Kylie is making these days. In fact, when it comes to her personal life, the 22-year-old seems to be over the single life, according to an insider who exclusively spoke to Life & Style. “Kylie and Travis [Scott] are in the process of getting back together,” the source divulged. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

It’s not a surprise the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper, 27, are reuniting. After all, the two have managed to stay good friends since their split in October 2019.

“Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” another source told Life & Style in November 2019. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple! Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what … Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

Shortly after news of their separation broke, Kylie reiterated how important Travis and Stormi are to her, regardless of where she stands with her ex. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she tweeted at the time.

Travis proved there isn’t any bad blood between him and the self-made billionaire when he spoke highly of her during an interview with XXL in December 2019. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy, and I always will,” he told the outlet. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.” We hope it all works out for them!