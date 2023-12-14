2023 has been the year of Lainey Wilson! The bell bottom queen’s recent weight loss was on full display during her performance at the CMA Country Christmas on Thursday, December 14.

Lainey, 31, donned her signature look of skin tight bell bottoms while performing “Go Tell It On The Mountain” with Zach Williams in Nashville. This time, however, the Yellowstone actress switched up her look with a plaid jumpsuit. She paired the festive getup with red platform heels, a brown leather belt, layered pearl necklaces and gold cuff bracelets. Lainey completed her look with a black cowboy hat as she took the stage in Music City.

The “Heart Like a Truck” artist’s latest performance had her recent 70-pound weight loss on full display, which she has been vocal about in recent months.

“If I have lost weight it’s because I am working hard and playing hour and a half shows and running around every night of my life, and to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music,” she said in an Instagram video in June, shutting down rumors she used weight loss gummies to help with her transformation.

Lainey has been making the rounds this holiday season after making history at the 2023 CMA Awards on November 8. The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer took home five awards at the Nashville-based event, including Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her collab with HARDY, “Wait in the Truck,” as well as Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, it’s the only thing I know how to do. It finally feels like country music is starting to love me back,” she said while accepting the night’s top award.

She followed up her big night with a performance of Elvis Presley’s 1957 hit “Santa Claus Is Back in Town” during the Christmas at Graceland special on November 29. Lainey sparkled in a red jumpsuit for the holiday special, as she seemingly paid homage to Elvis’ iconic white jumpsuit, complete with a matching cape.

“Well y’all…I sure am in the Christmas spirit now! What a way to officially ring in the holidays by honoring the rock n roll legend himself, @elvis, at the beautiful @visitgraceland,” Lainey later captioned an Instagram post from the Memphis event.

In addition to Lainey, country music icon Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi and War and Treaty are among the performers who took the stage in front of a live audience for the 2023 CMA Country Christmas. Trisha, 59, also hosted the star-studded event.

Fans can tune in on Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and next-day on Hulu and Disney+!