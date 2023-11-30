Lainey Wilson’s recent weight loss was on full display as the country queen took the stage for a performance during the Christmas at Graceland special.

The “Watermelon Moonshine” artist, 31, dazzled in a sparkly red jumpsuit for the holiday affair on Wednesday, November 29. The signature bell bottom ensemble seemingly paid homage to Elvis Presley’s iconic white jumpsuit and featured long bell sleeves, a choker neckline and plunging bodice that perfectly showed off her curves.

Lainey’s latest appearance comes on the heels of her recent 70-pound weight loss.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC

“The inches have melted off and she loves the way she looks in clothes,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in September. “She’s got six-pack abs and is wearing crop tops with pride.” While it seems everyone is talking about the Louisiana native’s recent transformation, Lainey is not fazed by the attention her body is receiving.

“I can’t even scroll on TikTok without seeing my fat butt,” she posted in a TikTok video. “Whatever brings ’em in. Just go check out my record Bell Bottom Country. However you found me, I’m happy you’re here.”

The Yellowstone star further discussed the chatter of her slimdown while speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in April, saying, “I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I’m OK with that.”

“I think ‘what would Dolly Parton do?’ You know, I’ve been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music … you’re welcome!” she added.

In addition to her weight loss, the “Heart Like a Truck” artist’s Graceland performance of her hit songs comes just three weeks after she made history at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards where she was nominated for a whopping nine awards.

“Being nominated in each of these categories amongst my friends means the world to me. And the coveted Entertainer Of The Year category?! It’s absolutely surreal,” she wrote via Instagram following news of her nominations. “We bust our butts out there on the road every dang night to give y’all the best show possible and I have the time of my life doing it.”

Lainey ultimately took home five awards during the November 8 show, including the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. “The ride just keeps getting wilder. Country music has wrapped its arms around me in ways I could’ve never imagined,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos from the night. “This is the dream y’all. It all feels so divinely lead. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you.”