Not having it! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent slammed social media trolls who criticized her for baring her butt cheeks in a photo that they believed was taken in front of kids, including her daughter, Ocean.

“I’m so over the mom-shaming from some of you women,” Lala, 32, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 13. “I’m a parent, work full time, rarely have one moment for just me, and for just one second on the 4th of July, I felt hot and wanted a picture.”

Lala then added, “Anything but praise is unwelcome. If you have anything negative to say, go f—k yourself. Leave me alone.”

At the end of her clapback, the Bravolebrity clarified that Ocean, 2, and Scheana Shay’s daughter, Summer, 2, didn’t even see Lala capture the moment.

“For the record, the kids weren’t watching me take this picture,” Lala wrote. “And even if they were, we all have butts. Take time to love on yours.”

Lala shares Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, whereas Scheana, 38, shares Summer with her husband, Brock Davies.

The photo in question was posted on July 9, featuring Lala posing with her back turned toward the camera, flaunting her ~assets~ in a black one-piece with matching heeled combat boots. In another image of her carousel post, Ocean and Summer were seen standing together, looking out into the distance.

“Mom’s turn,” Lala captioned the carousel post that day.

Shutterstock

Shortly after sharing it with her Instagram followers, multiple commenters called the post inappropriate for including kids along with the skin-showing image.

“YOU of all people should know better than this,” one person commented, adding, “Posting a picture of children and then a more sexual image next to it is gross and suggestive. I’m hopeful that you edit this post @lalakent due to the many creeps on social media.”

Others chimed in calling it “nasty” and “weird.”

However, several of Lala’s fans came to her defense by blasting the trolls.

“So many of you are such Karens,” one fan commented. “Let the woman live!! She’s an amazing mom and has a stellar body so why not show it? Some of you are stuck in the 1800s. If she wants to post a picture with nothing on who cares!!!”

Despite receiving negativity from online users, Lala hasn’t let the hate ruin her confidence — not to mention that her latest booty-baring snapshot isn’t the only sizzling photo she has shared via Instagram.

In October 2022, Lala nearly broke the internet when she shared a completely nude picture of herself. She posed for the snap with her back turned toward the camera, showing off her full butt.

“Brand new Lala just hits different,” she captioned the post at the time.

Though Lala faced backlash from commenters for the naked moment at the time, several of her Pump Rules friends made sure to chime in to praise Lala for the sultry and confident post.

“I’m not jealous. No, not at all,” Stassi Schroeder playfully commented, whereas Scheana simply wrote, “MILF.”