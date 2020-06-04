Lea Michele's Costars Defend Her After Samantha Ware Accusations

Lea Michele’s ‘Glee’ Costars Defend Her After Backlash Following Samantha Marie Ware Allegations

Jun 4, 2020
Taking her side. Lea Michele‘s Glee costars Dean Geyer, Iqbal Theba and Marti Noxon are speaking out after the actress received backlash following Samantha Marie Ware‘s allegations.

“Lea is still one of my favorite costars that I have had the pleasure of working with,” Dean, 34, told Daily Mail Australia. “She is extremely hard-working and super fun to be around.”

The actor and singer, who played Brody Weston in 14 episodes of Glee, added, “Her work ethic is so strong, it forces you to always be on top of your game, and that’s something I looked forward to every day on set. I definitely learned a lot.”

Theba, meanwhile, said he was “never mistreated by her,” while Noxon noted there were other “bullies” on set.

However, costars Dabier SnellAlex Newell, Amber Riley and Heather Morris had a different perspective. “GIRL, YOU WOULDN’T LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDN’T BELONG THERE.’ F–K YOU, LEA,” Snell wrote on Twitter, while Newell and Riley shared memes and Morris alleged she was “very unpleasant” to work with.

Michele, 33, came under fire from Samantha, 28, who also starred on Glee, after she expressed her support for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” she tweeted on June 1. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity, you would ‘s–t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … ”

On June 3, Michele apologized. “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram while adding she didn’t “remember” making the specific remarks Samantha claimed.

Michele has since been dropped from HelloFresh after the company released a statement saying they do “not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind.

