Megarich. Formula One racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, who made headlines in June 2023 for his rumored relationship with Shakira, has raced his way to multimillionaire status. The British sportsman is considered one of F1’s best drivers, with seven championship wins under his belt, and his salary certainly reflects that. Scroll on for a closer look at Lewis Hamilton’s net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Lewis Hamilton’s Net Worth?

Lewis Hamilton’s net worth is $285 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is the fourth richest racecar driver of all time, following Eddie Jordan ($600 million), Michael Schumacher ($600 million) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. ($300 million).

What Is Lewis Hamilton’s Salary?

Lewis has a contract to drive for Mercedes, a team he joined in 2013. He has since become Formula One’s highest paid driver. He earned around $50 million between 2016 and 2017, and his salary increased to $51 million the following year.

His current winnings and salary amount to $55 million per year, with another $10 million coming in from endorsements, according to Forbes. Some of Lewis’s partnerships include Valentino, Monster Energy, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Sony, Bose, MV Augusta Motorcycles, IWC, Petronas, Bell Helmets and Gran Turismo Sport.

In March 2023, rumors circulated that Lewis’ future with Mercedes was in question after his worst-ever season in 2022. However, he shut down the speculation, making it clear that he had no worries about his contract.

“Having a difficult year we had last year, I’m still here, and whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here. I’m a fighter, and we fight as a team,” he told The Athletic. “So there is no hold up with our contract. I’ve always been very, very relaxed. I don’t feel like I’ve got to get it done right this second. I’m in a very fortunate position. It’ll get done when we’re ready.”

How Else Does Lewis Hamilton Make Money?

In addition to racing, Lewis is a business owner. He launched a vegan restaurant named Neat Burger in September 2019. The restaurant opened a United States location in New York in April 2023, as Lewis partnered with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lewis is even dipping his toes into Hollywood, as he is producing an Apple TV+ movie about F1, starring Brad Pitt.

“I have such high hopes for it,” Lewis told Motorsport.com in October 2022. “I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”