Shakira appears to have a new man making her heart race. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was spotted a few times with racecar driver Lewis Hamilton in May 2023, sparking rumors of a romance. But who exactly is Shakira’s rumored new boyfriend? Scroll on to learn more about Lewis Hamilton and his connection to Shakira.

Where Is Lewis Hamilton From?

Lewis is a British man, born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. His parents are Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier, although they divorced when he was 2 years old. Lewis remained close with both of his parents, and he announced in March 2022 that he wanted to add Carmen’s maiden name to his last name.

“I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton. Actually, none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name,” he said at the Dubai Expo, per Mirror. “I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

What Is Lewis Hamilton’s Job?

Lewis is a successful Formula One driver for Mercedes. His love of racing started at just 8 years old. At 10, he won the British Kart Championship, and he became the youngest driver to rank No. 1 in karting at just 15 years old. Lewis became Formula One’s first Black driver to win the world driver’s championship in 2008. Today, Lewis holds Formula One’s record for the most career racing wins.

Has Lewis Hamilton Ever Been Married?

Lewis has never tied the knot with anyone, but he has been linked to several stars over the years. Most notably, Lewis dated Nicole Scherzinger on and off from 2008 to 2015. They cited busy schedules as the reason for their breakup. Lewis and Nicole often made British tabloids, which led Lewis to lead a more private life after the relationship ended.

“I learned the hard way,” he told Vanity Fair in September 2022 of keeping to himself. Lewis also told the publication that he hadn’t been in a long relationship since Nicole, as he has mostly focused on his work.

“I’ve realized that I can’t do two things or three things at once, I’ve got to focus on one,” he said. “I really wanted to go through a growth process of getting myself to a point where I’m happy on my own, comfortable in my space. So that if I ever do meet someone, it’s an addition, rather than ‘I need you in my life.’”

In addition to Nicole, Lewis has been linked to Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Barbara Palvin, Sofia Richie, Nicki Minaj, and others.

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Shakira?

Shakira and Lewis first sparked dating rumors in May 2023 when they were spotted on a boat ride together with some friends after the Miami Grand Prix. Shakira was also seen at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona a few weeks later. She and Lewis went out to dinner with friends following the event.

On June 8, a source revealed to People that Shakira and Lewis were in the “fun and flirty” early stages of a romance.

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage,” the source added.

Reps for Shakira and Lewis did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Shakira was previously in a 12-year relationship with Gerard Piqué, which ended in June 2022. The former couple never got married, but they share sons Milan and Sasha.