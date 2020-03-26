While your typical quarantine outfit amid the coronavirus pandemic may consist of pajamas or sweatpants, Emmy Rossum disagrees. The 33-year-old was quick to defend denim wearers after Lili Reinhart expressed she doesn’t agree with the outfit style choice.

“I don’t understand why someone would be wearing jeans inside their home all day,” Lili tweeted on Wednesday, March 25. “Why would someone do that?” Emmy then replied, “I do,” which caused the Riverdale star to question her reasoning.

Twitter

“Emmy, why? There are sweatpants,” the 23-year-old asked. “Period jeans are glorified sweatpants,” Emmy responded. That’s an interesting point, however, many fans seemed to have taken Lili’s side.

“I agree with Lili!” tweeted one person. “Why would you put yourself through the unnecessary pain of jeans?” wrote a second follower.

Perhaps Lili can use this debate as inspiration to write some poetry, especially considering she’s all about seeking inspo from anywhere. “You know, I can create a scenario in my head from a mood, so it kind of just goes on a journey from there,” she exclusively told Life & Style in October 2019 about her writing process. “It’s not necessarily all experiences that I’ve been through. It just sort of is a culmination of feelings turned into words if that makes sense and it’s not necessarily an experience. It’s more so just an atmospheric mood.”

Fans will get a glimpse of Lili’s hidden talent in May when her poetry collection, Swimming Lessons, drops. “To be honest, a lot … and I’m kind of calling the book a work of fiction more so than just, ‘This is all of my life and my experiences’ because to be honest, I find a lot of inspiration from other people and people that I don’t know and music, especially,” the actress explained.

Luckily, she’s already given her stans a preview on what to expect. In January, the blonde beauty shared one of her poems on Twitter. “How is it possible/ that the moment your/ breath meets mine/ my lungs become so clear/ it’s as if I’d been silently/ suffocating,” it read. We can’t wait to read more!