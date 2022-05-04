From Riverdale to the red carpet! Lili Reinhart has had some pretty epic fashion moments throughout her time in the spotlight, and she even went braless with some looks.

Since Riverdale premiered in January 2017, the actress has been known for her role as Betty Cooper. While the character of Betty is known for her preppy sweaters and signature ponytails, Lili has shed her good girl image as she’s grown up in Hollywood.

“It’s kind of like when you finally find the right fit. You’re like, ‘Damn, I’m excited’,” the Chemical Hearts star explained to Who What Wear in October 2018. “I have definitely formed or am on my way to forming my style.”

Other than being obsessed with her style, fans also look to Lili as a body positive icon. The CW star has been candid about her body image struggles and has shared various inspiring messages with her social media followers. In 2018, the Ohio native spoke at Glamour‘s Women of the Year Summit with a powerful message about dealing with her insecurities.

“For the past year … I’ve been quietly trying to navigate my fluctuating weight, and I’ve faced criticism in the past for talking about my body image. People told me that I didn’t have the right to talk about being self-conscious about my body because I was skinny,” she shared at the time. Lili candidly recalled being “exposed to young women, smaller than I was, telling me that they needed to lose weight.”

As she was photographed more, she started to “see the difference in my shape in photos and wondered if anyone else was noticing.” Lili added, “I found myself examining my body constantly in the mirror. Sometimes thinking, ‘OK, like, I was being too hard on myself. Everything’s fine. I’m still the same size. Everything is fine.”

During a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times in August 2020, Lili explained that she doesn’t have “the CW girl body — tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny.” So, having to do a Riverdale scene wearing only her bra and underwear was hard for the star.

“I really, really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t tell anyone this. I wasn’t pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did,” she recalled, noting that it was “important” for her to do the scene so people could see my body as it was.” Lili continued, “I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.”