When she’s not hitting the slopes, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is often spotted rocking a bikini on the beaches in Miami.

Following her Olympic victory, Lindsey famously showed off her rock-hard abs while donning a white fringe bikini in the snowy mountains for the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. However, despite appearing to be in tip-top physical shape, Lindsey admits she hasn’t always been confident in her body.

The gold medalist opened up to Women’s Health magazine in April 2022 about her insecurities, saying, “I started to get really self-conscious with the way I looked.”

After she won gold at the 2010 Olympics, the Minnesota native’s career took off. “I started doing more photoshoots and more red carpet stuff, and I looked around and realized that I didn’t look like everybody else,” she told the outlet. “Everyone else is like a size zero on those red carpets, and I’m like a size 10.”

“With everything on social media, I think there is such a want to be perfect, and none of us are,” she continued, admitting she lost a bit of weight due to the insecurity. “I am an athlete, I use my body for my sport, but I am nowhere near perfect. I have stretch marks; I have cellulite. I am a normal person.”

Although she retired from competitive skiing in 2019 due to injuries, Lindsey maintains a consistent workout schedule, which she regularly documents on her social media profiles.

“When I realized I have as many hours in the day as The Rock, I got my ass in gear real quick,” she joked in the caption of an October 2021 workout video shared via Instagram.

Lindsey was apparently so inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s work ethic, that she joined his Project Rock family as a global ambassador.

“I am so excited to be on Team Project Rock,” she said after joining in March 2019. “What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort.”

