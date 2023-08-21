Love Island U.S.A. stars Jonah Allman and Taylor Chmelka may have found a genuine connection in Casa Amor, but are they still together after being shockingly dumped from the villa?

What Challenges Did Jonah and Taylor Face in the ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Villa?

Jonah arrived in Fiji as a bombshell and was ready to get to know all the ladies, shaking up the current dynamic in the villa.

“I run my family ranch. The day starts with feeding the cows, feed the pigs, feed the goats,” the California native shared during his debut on the July 30 episode. “I have time for women, it’s all about making time for the things you want to do.”

While he was in a couple with Destiny Davis before she left for Casa Amor, he found an instant connection with the San Diego native during the dreaded relationship test.

While Taylor and Jonah were making strides in their relationship after returning to the main villa, Love Island U.S.A. teased a “Red Wedding” and in true Game of Thrones fashion, it was harsh. After it was revealed that Taylor was dumped after a public vote, Jonah opted to leave with her.

“If I had a box of checklist, I would have checked them all, and end it with her,” Jonah told the group as he announced his decision. “And … for me, I don’t wanna continue this experience if it’s not with her.”

Peacock

Following their dumping, Jonah told Love Island U.K. icon Maura Higgins that his decision to leave with Taylor was “an easy one.”

“I feel like I got everything that I thought I was gonna get,” Taylor said of her Love Island experience. “It was once in a lifetime, it was crazy, got some friends and got this guy right here.”

Are ‘Love Island U.S.A.’ Stars Jonah and Taylor Still Together?

Following their dumping, Taylor and Jonah are still going strong. The rancher confirmed his ongoing relationship after reposting an IG story on August 20 of him and Taylor on FaceTime with fellow costar Emily Chavez.