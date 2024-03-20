Lukas Gage seemingly suggested that he signed an NDA amid his divorce from ex-husband Chris Appleton. The Euphoria star shut down cheating rumors as a cause of their split, but didn’t go into too much detail for a particular reason.

“There was no cheating,” Lukas, 28, told Andy Cohen during a Tuesday, March 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live. “There’s a three-letter thing that I signed … I plead the fifth.”

Lukas and the celebrity hair mogul, 40, had a Sin City wedding ordained by Kim Kardashian in April 2023. However, their union was ​short lived after Chris filed for divorce seven months after they tied the knot, which is a time that Lukas refers to as “manic.”

“That’s kind of how I roll, I’m a little impulsive, you know me,” the Down Low actor said on the late night talk show. “But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my entire life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”

Although ​Lucas refrained into getting into the nitty gritty of his split from Chris, that didn’t stop him from throwing a little shade at his nuptials.

“Those jackets, those furry jackets,” he said in reference to his and his ex partner’s wedding apparel. “What happened to me? I don’t know, literally what went through my head, but we live and we learn.”

Chris and Lukas’ ​wedding aired during season 4 of The Kardashians as Kim, 43, solidified their hands in marriage and Shania Twain sang their first song “You’re Still the One.”

“I have never really seen Chris this smitten and happy. It’s just like a whole different situation for him,” Kim gushed in the November 2023 episode of the Hulu show.

One week after the episode aired, Chris filed for divorce from the White Lotus star and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

Lukas confirmed his relationship with Chris in March 2023, one month after they sparked dating rumors.

“I’m very happy,” he said during an appearance on ​The Drew Barrymore Show later that month. “Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Shortly after, Lukas gushed to People that ​people are “going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it. I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does. It’s going to happen.”