An American Idol contestant got under country star Luke Bryan‘s thin skin by mocking him — and boasting she’s never heard any of his songs.

Madai ChaKell, 22, flubbed singing Ariana Grande‘s “Tattooed Heart” on the March 31 episode, prompting Bryan to ask, “Madai, are you feeling OK? Is your voice 100 percent?”

ChaKell shot back, “Is your voice OK, Luke? I haven’t heard you sing!”

Bryan had previously ripped her during the auditions, saying she was “probably a year or two away from perfecting yourself as an individual artist.”

Then, on her second try, ChaKell seemingly mocked the Georgia-born artist’s Southern twang while singing “Final Word.”

Bryan, 47, grimaced and asked her why she did that. Switching to a pseudo-British accent, ChaKell told him, “You said I don’t really know who I am quite yet, so I wanted to show you that I can be everyone and everything.”

ChaKell was soon bounced from the competition, but the nasty exchanges apparently aggravated Bryan.

“Luke has made noises about leaving Idol before, and stuff like this only reinforces what he’s already feeling,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He said, ‘I’m getting too old to put up with this s–t!'”