Luke Bryan Jokes to Call Lawyer After He Slips on Fan’s Phone

Even idols take a tumble! Luke Bryan slipped on stage after a fan threw their phone on stage during a recent show and he joked that his attorney would be on the line shortly.

“Did anybody get that?” the American Idol judge, 47, asked the audience in a video taken from a fan at the concert. “It’s OK, hey, my lawyer will be calling.”

Not to worry, Luke was in a silly, goofy mood, giving the concertgoer a hard time before joking about the fall. Later in the show, the “Country Girl” artist even got a hold of a video and told the crowd, “There it is!” he said. “Hey! I need some viral, this is viral.”

Indeed, the humorous accident circulated the internet and Luke’s American Idol costars got a hold of the footage. During the Sunday, April 21, episode of the singing competition, host Ryan Seacrest asked Luke if he was “damaged in any way.

“What are you talking about, Ryan?” the “Play It Again” musician asked before the video of his onstage mishap played on the screen.

Fans were also talking about the incident days later and attendee Emily Nicole told Good Morning America that multiple objects were thrown on stage.

“People were trying to get their stuff signed,” Emily told the show, noting that everything from water bottles to cowboy boots were being thrown. “So, they thought the best way to get that to happen was by throwing things on stage, which was not safe at all and just super disrespectful.”

Getty

Fans chucking their personal belongings like bras have always been a fun part of concerts, but some have taken it too far. In 2023, a slew of artists called out their concert attendees for throwing unsafe objects during their performance – some of which ended in injury.

For example, country queen Miranda Lambert has no problem setting rules for her fans during her shows. From calling out people for recording themselves while she’s singing to being attacked by flying objects, the “Tequila Does” singer, 40, will stop her show for everyone to act right. In July 2023, Miranda popped a hole in a beach ball that was roaming through the venue.

“I love y’all but we’re not at the damn beach,” she said in a TikTok video. “We’re singing country music tonight!”

Taylor Swift also scolded her uncontrollable Swiftes who were desperate to get her attention during a November 2023 show in Argentina for the international leg of her Eras tour.

“Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on stage,” the “Down Bad” singer, 34, told the audience after more than one item was thrown on stage. “Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”