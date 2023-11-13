Taylor Swift had a polite request for her fans in Argentina when she performed the third night of her Eras tour in Buenos Aires on Sunday, November 12. After a few items – including a bra – were thrown on stage during the show, the “Shake It Off” singer took a moment to call for safety.

“Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on stage,” Taylor, 33, told the crowd of 68,000. “Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

While Taylor didn’t actually get hit with anything that was thrown at her, other artists haven’t been so lucky. In July, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone that a concertgoer pelted at her. She was left with a bruised eye and a cut that required stitches. Drake, Harry Styles, Ava Max, the Jonas Brothers and more have also dealt with objects being thrown during their shows.

With the Argentina leg of her tour now complete, Taylor will head to Brazil for her next run of shows beginning on Friday, November 17. Fans are anxiously waiting to see if the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, shows up for another concert, as he doesn’t have another football game with the Kansas City Chiefs until November 20.

The NFL star, 34, flew to Argentina for two days to be with Taylor during his bye week from football. The two enjoyed a date night on November 10 and Travis attended the Eras tour with Taylor’s dad on November 11. He headed back home on the morning of Sunday, November 12 to make it back in time for practice the following day.

It was Travis’ first Taylor concert since the two went public with their relationship in September and the singer definitely made it a night for him to remember. While closing out the show with the song “Karma,” Taylor made a noticeable lyric change in honor of her man. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang, replacing the word “screen” with the name of Travis’ football team. After the show, she ran into his arms backstage and gave him a very public kiss, which several fans captured on video.

The experience was a full circle moment, as Travis first went public with his crush on Taylor after attending the Kansas City Eras tour show in July. After the concert, he revealed that he hadn’t gotten a chance to meet Taylor, but said that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. At some point, the two were able to connect. By September, Taylor was in the stands at her first Chiefs game. She has since cheered Travis on at three more games.