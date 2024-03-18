Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance and Pack on the PDA [Photos]

Macaulay Culkin and longtime partner Brenda Song rarely make spotlight appearances together, including walking the famous red carpet. However, the Hollywood couple made an exception as they had date night at the launch of the skincare brand Clarin on March 15.

During the event, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 35, wore a baby blue tube top with a torso cutout and paired it with baggy denim pants and black closed-toe high heels. Macaulay, 43, for his part, sported a white T-shirt, navy blue blazer, black jeans and Converse.