Finding love, but not sharing it with the fans! Madelyn Cline explained why she “can’t” go public with any more relationships after splitting from Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes.

“Some people can do it,” Madelyn, 25, told Today in an interview published on Monday, February 13, noting that she’s not one of those people. “If you give everything — like, 100 percent of your energy — away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small.”

The Netflix star continued, “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

As she navigates life in the public eye, Madelyn went on to say that she’s always thinking about “what not to share with the world, and what to keep personal.”

Following the success of Outer Banks, the actress and Chase, 30, went public with their relationship in June 2020. After more than a year together, multiple reports confirmed in November 2021 that the two had split. Despite the breakup, Madelyn explained to Today that the past relationship had “taught me a lot about myself and what I want and also about, again, learning what I want to keep for myself … the things that I want to be selfish about.”

JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Another big part about their breakup was fans wondering what would happen on Outer Banks — Madelyn and Chase’s characters, Sarah and John B, are also in a relationship. However, the real-life split didn’t impact how they worked together on the show’s set.

“We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it,” Madelyn told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “I’m really, really happy and I’m very proud of the work this season, and I’m incredibly grateful for my costars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are.”

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress has since been romantically linked to singer Jackson Guthy since summer 2022. While she’s never mentioned Jackson by name, the actress has confirmed that she’s off the market.

“I am happily taken. All I know is he makes me incredibly happy,” Madelyn told Cosmopolitan during her February 2023 cover story “And I’ve truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered.”