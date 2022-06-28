Stunner! Malia Obama showed off how she has the long, toned legs of a supermodel as she visited a beauty salon followed by a coffee run in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26.

The 23-year-old looked casually chic, wearing a long green and white tie-dyed T-shirt that covered up her matching short-shorts, causing the tee to look like a minidress. Malia kept comfortable with her footwear for running weekend errands in white trainers and ankle socks.

The former first daughter’s long legs come courtesy of the height she inherited from her parents. Malia stands at a statuesque 6′ 1” tall. Her dad, former President Barack Obama, is only an inch taller than his eldest daughter while Malia’s mom, Michelle Obama, is 5′ 11”.

The Harvard graduate has been living in L.A. while she’s been working as a staff writer on Atlanta creator, executive producer and star Donald Glover‘s new Amazon series, Hive, about a Beyoncé-type character. Malia should have plenty of firsthand experience in that world, as her mom and the singing superstar are very close friends.

Michelle even tweeted to her pal about her new single, writing in a June 21 Twitter post, “Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again! ‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

Donald has already been blown away by Malia’s writing ability. He gushed to Vanity Fair in March, “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard, adding, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Malia has always had creative aspirations. She spent a summer in L.A. away from the White House in 2014 when she worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry‘s CBS drama Extant. The following year, she worked on the New York set of HBO’s Girls. Malia also interned at the New York headquarters of the Weinstein Company in 2017, adding to her impressive resume before she even graduated from college in 2021.

