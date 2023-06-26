Dancing With the Stars alum Mark Ballas found his soulmate with singer BC Jean. Keep reading to learn all about his talented wife — including her job, their kids and more!

What Is BC Jean’s Job?

BC, whose real name is Brittany Jean Carlson, is a singer-songwriter with one very famous tune to her credit. BC wrote and recorded the song “If I Were a Boy,” which Beyoncé later turned into a worldwide smash.

“I wanted to be a singer, so songwriting was just part of the deal for me,” she told Songwriting U.K. in a 2019 interview. BC was just 20 years old and discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her while working on writing new songs with producer Toby Gad in New York. She initially didn’t want to write about it but when she did, it turned out to be her biggest hit.

“I was trying to fit into my skinny jeans, watching my weight and all that stuff, and I was like, ‘Oh man, I wish were a boy right now. I’d eat the pizza and the popcorn.’ Toby was like, ‘That’s so weird, how would you sing that?’ He put a recorder in front of my mouth, and I sang, ‘If I were a boy…’ just like that. We ran back to the studio, and it was what I like to call a therapy session or diary entry, because I’d finally decided to open my heart and 20 minutes later, we had a song!”

“It was probably the easiest song I’ve ever written. Then we recorded the demo that day, which I never changed – that was the one that Beyoncé eventually heard. Toby was crying, going ‘Oh my God, this is a smash!’ so he definitely knew it was special,” she added.

BC’s debut single, “Just a Guy,” was released on September 14, 2010. She followed it up with 2011’s “I’ll Survive You.”

Do Mark Ballas and BC Jean Work Together?

The duo began to record under the band name Alexander Jean in 2015, releasing their debut single “Roses and Violets” the following year off their EP Head High. They released another EP the following year called High Enough and the couple’s most recent release was the 2021 EP Coming Down.

When Did Mark Ballas and BC Jean Get Married?

Mark proposed in 2015 after the pair had dated for several years. The couple tied the knot in Malibu, California, on November 25, 2016, the day after Thanksgiving. A number of DWTS pals were in attendance, including Julianne Hough, Sharna Burgess and Cheryl Burke, while his close friend Derek Hough served as best man.

Do Mark Ballas and BC Jean Have Kids?

The couple announced on June 26, 2023, that they’re expecting baby No. 1. In a video that each shared via Instagram captioned “Life lately,” they were shown going to the beach, visiting Disneyland writing and recording new music. It ended with a shot of BC showing off her growing bare baby bump as Mark cradled it from behind. “We’ve been making a tiny human,” the screen read before fading to black with the words, “coming soon.”